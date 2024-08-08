Nick Foles, who led Eagles to their only Super Bowl victory, announces his retirement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to their only Super Bowl win during his 11-year NFL career, has announced his retirement. The 35-year-old Foles was a third-round draft pick by the Eagles in 2012 and played five years over two stints in Philadelphia. Foles’ career reached its height after he replaced an injured Carson Wentz late in the 2017 regular season. He went on to lead the Eagles to a 41-33 Super Bowl win over New England, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns and catching a pass for a score on a play called the “Philly Special.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.