Nick Dunlap withdraws from Torrey Pines after becoming 1st amateur in 33 years to win on PGA Tour

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines to contemplate his options as the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour.

Dunlap, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, won The American Express on Sunday by making a 6-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory.

The victory gives him a PGA Tour card through 2026 whenever he decides to turn pro and join the tour. He would be eligible for seven $20 million signature events this year if he turns pro, along with three majors (and still a chance to play the British Open).

He posted a statement on X through the PGA Tour that he would return home to Alabama to be with family, friends and Alabama teammates after a “life changing 24 hours.”

Dunlap already has received a sponsor exemption to the Farmers Insurance Open. He became eligible to play at Torrey Pines by winning, meaning the exemption could go to someone else.

The next signature event starts Feb. 1 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Dunlap already was in the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open from winning the U.S. Amateur last summer. His victory Sunday gets him in the Masters and PGA Championship if he were to turn pro, and he would still be exempt for the U.S. Open. The USGA no longer requires the U.S. Amateur champion to stay amateur.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.