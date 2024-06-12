Nick Dunlap returns to Pinehurst No. 2 for the US Open a PGA Tour winner, and no longer an amateur

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Nick Dunlap had his spot secured at Pinehurst No. 2 for the U.S. Open last summer when he won the U.S. Amateur. But he’s no longer an amateur. Dunlap had little choice but to turn pro after he won on the PGA Tour in January. It hasn’t been the smoothest ride since that point. Dunlap failed to break par in four of his first five rounds as a pro, and he missed the cut at Riviera, the Players Championship and the Masters. But he is coming off his best payday to date at the Memorial, and he finally has some course experience on his side. He won the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst just last year.

