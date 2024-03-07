Nick Dunlap among the stars at Bay Hill and playing as a single

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nick Dunlap is playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational as a single. That’s not unusual for the weekend. But he’s doing that for two rounds at Bay Hill. This is a signature event with a small field, and the PGA Tour wanted one of the perks to be players in twosomes. One problem. Tony Finau chose not to play, leaving 69 players. That means someone had to start off Thursday as a single. Dunlap says he didn’t mind and it allowed him to take more time. He shot 72. But on Friday, he’ll be in the middle of the field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.