Nick Davidson scores 25 as Nevada snaps No. 22 Utah State’s 13-game home win streak, 77-63

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Nick Davidson scored a career-high 25 points and had 10 rebounds as Nevada beat No. 22 Utah State 77-63 to stop the Aggies’ 13-game home winning streak. Kenan Blackshear added 18 points for the Wolf Pack, who topped an AP Top 25 team on the road for the first time since beating UNLV in 1981. Ian Martinez scored 16 points and Mason Falslev had 14 for the Aggies, who have dropped two straight. Davidson had three of Nevada’s four 3-pointers and picked up the slack as the Wolf Pack’s leading scorer Jarod Lucas struggled from the floor.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.