Nick Cushing’s interim tag removed as NYC coach in MLS

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Cushing’s interim tag has been removed, and New York City FC says he’ll coach the team next season. Cushing became NYC’s fifth coach in eight seasons when Ronny Delia left in June to coach Belgium’s Standard Liege. Cushing, who had been an assistant, took over after the defending Major League Soccer champions started with eight wins, three losses and two draws. NYC had eight wins, eight losses and five draws under Cushing and finished third in the Eastern Conference behind Philadelphia and Montreal. New York lost to Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference final.

