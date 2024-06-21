Nick Cousins returns for the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final

Nick Cousins is returning to the Florida Panthers lineup for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Cousins had been a healthy scratch for the entire series against the Edmonton Oilers and has not played since early in the Eastern Conference final. Cousins played in 69 games during the regular season for Florida but has been in and out of the lineup during this playoff run. Coach Paul Maurice chalked that up to adding wingers Vladimir Tarasenko and Kyle Okposo at the trade deadline. The Panthers’ forward depth has helped them get to the verge of the first title in franchise history.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.