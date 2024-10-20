Nick Chubb scores TD for Browns in return after serious knee injury ended his 2023 season

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb made it all the way back, like he promised. Cleveland’s star running back, whose 2023 season ended with a knee injury in Week 2, returned to the field Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, providing a lift for Browns fans and a team needing a spark. Chubb received a thunderous ovation during pregame player introductions, in contrast to Deshaun Watson being booed as he ran out of the tunnel. Chubb scored on a 1-yard TD run and finished with 22 yards on 11 carries.

