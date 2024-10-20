Nick Chubb makes return for Browns after serious knee injury ended running back’s 2023 season

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb made it all the way back — like he promised. Cleveland’s star running back, whose 2023 season ended with a devastating knee injury in Week 2, returned to the field Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, providing a lift for Browns fans and a team needing a spark. Chubb received a thunderous ovation during pregame player introductions, which helped offset quarterback Deshaun Watson being booed as he ran out of the tunnel in Huntington Bank Field. Last season, Chubb was carted off the field after hurting his left knee, the same one he injured while at Georgia. On his first carry, Chubb picked up 2 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.