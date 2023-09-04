Nick Bosa’s holdout from 49ers is endangering his status for the start of the season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers began their first game week preparation of the season with their best defensive player nowhere to be found. Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa’s contract holdout that kept him out of all of training camp is now seriously threatening to last into the regular season as the two sides have been unable to come to a resolution.

