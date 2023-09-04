Nick Bosa’s holdout from 49ers is endangering his status for the start of the season

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
FILE - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass before San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) caused him to fumble which 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw returned for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Dec. 4, 2022. The 49ers are still waiting for Bosa to arrive in camp with less than three weeks before the start of the season. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers began their first game week preparation of the season with their best defensive player nowhere to be found. Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa’s contract holdout that kept him out of all of training camp is now seriously threatening to last into the regular season as the two sides have been unable to come to a resolution.

