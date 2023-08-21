Nick Bosa’s holdout from 49ers enters 5th week of training camp

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are still waiting for their best defensive player to arrive in camp with less than three weeks before the start of the season. Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa’s holdout entered its fifth week as the star defensive end is still waiting for a lucrative contract extension to replace the final year of his rookie contract. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said he has no updates on the status of Bosa and remains focused on getting the rest of the defense ready for the opener on Sept. 10 at Pittsburgh.

