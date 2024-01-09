Nichushkin scores only goal in shootout, Avalanche beat Bruins 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday night.

The first five shooters couldn’t convert but Nichushkin beat Jeremy Swayman with a shot under his glove. Colorado bounced back from an 8-4 loss to Florida on Saturday to win for the fifth time in six games.

“From start to finish that’s probably one of our most complete games of the year,” coach Jared Bednar said. “Just the way we played, competed, took care of the puck — it was a really good hockey game.”

Sam Malinski, Mikko Rantanen and Logan O’Connor had goals and Alexandar Georgiev had 23 saves through overtime and three more in the shootout for the Avalanche.

“Anytime you’re able to contribute to a big win it feels good,” said Malinski, who was recalled from the Colorado Eagles of the AHL to replace Josh Manson (undisclosed) in the lineup. “Considering it’s my first game back it makes a little bit more special.”

Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to continue his dominant play in Denver, where he has 16 goals and 29 assists. He has registered at least one point in all 22 home games this season and is one shy of tying Joe Sakic for the longest home point streak in franchise history.

Brad Marchand had two goals, John Beecher also scored and Swayman stopped 33 shots for Boston, which opened a four-game road trip with a loss. Defenseman Brandon Carlo left the game early in the second with an upper-body injury.

Coach Jim Montgomery had no update on Carlo’s condition after the game.

The Bruins had a chance to win it in overtime when they got a 4-on-3 power play but couldn’t get one by Georgiev.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get that second point,” Marchand said. “We kind of squandered the power play in overtime so we need to be better there in those opportunities to close out games.”

Malinski got his second goal of the season when his shot from the point at 17:56 of the second beat Swayman to give the Avalanche a 3-2 lead.

“He’s played really well when he’s been with us,” Bednar said of the rookie, who played in his 15th game Monday night. “We have a couple of (defensemen) out of the lineup now so he’ll be here for a little bit.”

Marchand’s second of the night and 17th of the season at 5:46 of the third tied it again.

The teams traded power-play goals in the first period. Boston scored first on Marchand’s goal midway through the frame but Rantanen tied it at 16:13.

O’Connor scored an unassisted goal off of a turnover just 2:23 into the second period but Beecher tied it 2 when he knocked in a rebound at 10:05 of the second.

“The puck squirted out to me and I just wanted to get it off my tape quick,” O’Connor said of his sixth goal of the season.

Colorado was without forward Miles Wood (illness) for the second straight game. Jason Polin was recalled from the Eagles and made his NHL debut.

