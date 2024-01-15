Nichushkin enters the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, will be away from Avs indefinitely

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and will be away from the team for an indefinite amount of time. The league and union announced that Nichushkin will return to the Avalanche once he’s cleared by program administrators. The 28-year-old Nichushkin becomes the second Colorado player to enter the Player Assistance Program this season. Defenseman Samuel Girard announced in November that anxiety and depression led to alcohol abuse and to him seeking treatment from the program.

