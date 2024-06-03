Nicholson, Pitre hit homers, Kentucky beats Indiana State 5-0, advances to super regionals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mason Moore had six strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Ryan Nicholson and Emilien Pitre each hit a home run and host Kentucky beat Indiana State 5-0 to win the Lexington Regional. Kentucky clinched a berth in the super regionals for the second consecutive season and the third time in program history. Pitre drew a one-out walk in the top of the first inning, moved to third on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 and the Wildcats led the rest of the way. Randal Diaz went 2 for 4 and Mike Sears was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk for Indiana State.

