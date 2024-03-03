Nichols has 29, Kersgieter 26 to lift Kansas women over Big 12 champ, No. 20 Oklahoma 83-74

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Freshman S’Mya Nichols had a career-high 29 points, senior Holly Kersgieter had a season-high 26 and Kansas ended the regular season with an 83-74 win over 20th-ranked and Big 12 Conference champion Oklahoma. Taiyanna Jackson had her 40th career double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds as the Jayhawks enhanced their NCAA resume with a third Top 25 win and their eighth win in the last nine games. Payton Verhulst had 22 points for Oklahoma. The Big 12 tournament starts on Thursday but Oklahoma doesn’t play until Saturday. Kansas plays on Friday.

