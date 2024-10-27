Nicholls rallies then hangs on to beat McNeese 24-19

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Pat McQuaide threw for the go-ahead touchdown and he gave Nicholls a cushion with a fourth-quarter score to help the Colonels defeat McNeese 24-19 on Saturday. McQuaide went over from a yard out with eight minutes remaining to complete a 13-play drive for a 24-13 lead. That touchdown proved vital when Nicholls punted into one of its blockers, who was knocked back toward the punter. McNeese recovered at the Colonels’ 28 and went on to score on Bryce Strong’s 2-yard run to cut the lead to five with under three minutes left.

