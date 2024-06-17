Nicholas Pooran blasts 98 as the West Indies overwhelm Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia (AP) — Nicholas Pooran has blasted 98 runs from 53 balls as the West Indies made 218-5 and beat Afghanistan by 104 runs in the final match in the group stage at the Twenty20 World Cup. Both teams already had qualified for the Super Eight stage but the West Indies now finish atop Group C. Obed McCoy took 3-14 on Monday as Afghanistan was bowled out for 114 in 16.2 overs and the West Indies sent a message to future rivals. Earlier, pace bowler Lockie Ferguson achieved the most economical bowling figures in T20 internationals as New Zealand earned a consolation closing win against Papua New Guinea.

