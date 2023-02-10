Nice wins 4th straight in Ligue 1 after beating Ajaccio 3-0

NICE, France (AP) — Billal Brahimi has scored twice with spectacular long-range strikes for Nice to beat Ajaccio 3-0 and a fourth straight win in the French league. Nice climbed to seventh place to pull within three points of a Europa Conference League spot while Ajaccio remained in the relegation zone. Brazilian veteran Dante scored his first goal of the season by meeting a cross from Badredine Bouanani to fire home a half-volley in the third minute. Brahimi came off the bench to double the lead with a curling shot from the edge of the box in the 70th. The Algeria international sealed the win with an even more outrageous strike in the 90th. Nice has taken 16 points from 18 since since Didier Digard replaced Lucien Favre as coach last month.

