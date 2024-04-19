Nice scores three as lax defending against costs Lorient

NICE, France (AP) — Nice has recorded just its second French league win in eight games after beating Lorient 3-0. Morgan Sanson, Jérémie Boga and substitute Evan Guessand got the goals for the home side to consolidate its fifth place in Ligue 1 on Friday. The defeat has sent Lorient into second to last on the table.

