Nice leapfrogs Lens in French league. Strasbourg wins for first time in 2024

PARIS (AP) — Nice has ended a six-match winless streak in style with a 3-1 victory at last season’s runner-up Lens in the French league. The result moved Nice into fourth place, one point above Lens, which had the most chances but was not clinical enough. Dutch striker Emmanuel Emegha scored twice as Strasbourg beat struggling Nantes 3-1. His brace helped Strasbourg secure its first league win in 2024 and move to 12th. Nantes slumped to a third consecutive loss and stayed 16th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.