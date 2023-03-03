Nice is unbeaten in 10 games but drops points after draw

PARIS (AP) — Nice has extended its unbeaten run to 10 matches in the French league after drawing at home with lowly Auxerre 1-1. Midfielder Gauthier Hein put the visitors ahead in the 36th minute and then striker Gaëtan Laborde missed a penalty for Nice three minutes later. Laborde made up for that miss with a headed goal in first-half stoppage time. Nice stays in seventh place and two points behind sixth-placed Lille. Auxerre remains in 16th place. The bottom four teams go down this season.

