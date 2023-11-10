Nice held to 0-0 draw away at Montpellier in French league, giving PSG a chance to take the lead

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Nice missed a chance to extend its lead at the top of the table when it could only draw 0-0 away at mid-table Montpellier. The result takes the south coast club two points clear of Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 and extends its unbeaten streak to 15 games. The run is the best of all the teams in Europe’s top five leagues. PSG could retake the lead if it beats Reims on Saturday.

