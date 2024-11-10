Nice equalizes deep into stoppage time against Lille in French league

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Tom Louchet scored six minutes into second-half stoppage time to earn Nice a 2-2 home draw with Lille in the French league. Lille extended its unbeaten run to 10 games overall but wasted the chance to overtake Marseille and move into third place. Lille is in fourth place and one point behind Marseille. There were also wins for sixth-place Reims, midtable Toulouse and rock-bottom Montpellier. In the late game Lyon hosted bitter local rival Saint-Etienne with no visiting fans allowed because of the risk of clashes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.