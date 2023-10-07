Nice edges Metz 1-0 to stay unbeaten in French league

METZ, France (AP) — Nice provisionally went top of the French league by edging Metz 1-0 with a goal from Hicham Boudaoui. Nice is one of only two teams still unbeaten in the league, along with Rennes. Monaco can take the top spot back with a win at Reims later Saturday. Algeria midfielder Boudaoui converted a low cross from Melvin Bard in the 14th minute and also created a chance for Terem Moffi, who was denied by Metz goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja in the 58th.

