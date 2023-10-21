Nice edges 10-man Marseille 1-0 to go top in France. Mbappe scores for PSG in 3-0 rout of Strasbourg

By The Associated Press
Nice's Evann Guessand, right, celebrates after scoring during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Marseille at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

PARIS (AP) — Nice remains the only unbeaten team in the French league. It edged 10-man Marseille 1-0 with a late goal from substitute Evann Guessand to provisionally take top spot on Saturday. Nice is one point clear of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and two clear of Monaco. Kylian Mbappe scored from the spot and had an assist to fire PSG to a 3-0 win over Strasbourg. Monaco can take the top spot back with a win over promoted Metz on Sunday.

