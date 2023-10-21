Nice edges 10-man Marseille 1-0 to go top in France. Mbappe scores for PSG in 3-0 rout of Strasbourg

PARIS (AP) — Nice remains the only unbeaten team in the French league. It edged 10-man Marseille 1-0 with a late goal from substitute Evann Guessand to provisionally take top spot on Saturday. Nice is one point clear of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and two clear of Monaco. Kylian Mbappe scored from the spot and had an assist to fire PSG to a 3-0 win over Strasbourg. Monaco can take the top spot back with a win over promoted Metz on Sunday.

