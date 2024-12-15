Nice draws 2-2 at last-place Montpellier in French league

PARIS (AP) — Nice has twice failed to hold on to its lead in a 2-2 draw at struggling Montpellier in the French league. Three days after conceding a late goal in a 2-1 loss against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League, Nice missed the chance to cut the gap with its rivals in the race for European spots. Nice remained in sixth place. It’s six points behind second-place Marseille and Monaco, who both have 30 points. Last-place Montpellier will have regrets, too, after missing several chances in the last 10 minutes. It was a lively contest at the Stade de La Mosson, with the teams mustering a combined total of 38 scoring attempts. Leader Paris Saint-Germain hosts in-form Lyon later Sunday.

