Nice draws 2-2 at last-place Montpellier in French league, Brest wins

PARIS (AP) — Brest beat Nantes 4-1 in the French league on Sunday to conclude a perfect week. The surprise package of the Champions League also beat PSV 1-0 on Tuesday. Substitute Abdallah Sima scored a brace after Kamory Doumbia and Brendan Chardonnet gave Brest a 2-0 halftime lead. Earlier Nice twice failed to hold on to its lead in a 2-2 draw at struggling Montpellier. Nice missed the chance to cut the gap with its rivals in the race for European spots, remaining in sixth place. It’s six points behind second-place Marseille and Monaco, who both have 30 points. Leader Paris Saint-Germain hosts in-form Lyon later Sunday.

