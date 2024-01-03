Nice defender Atal gets 8-month suspended sentence for sharing antisemitic message online

NICE, France (AP) — Nice defender Youcef Atal has been given an eight-month suspended prison sentence and fined 45,000 euros ($49,000) for sharing an antisemitic message online. French media reports say he was found guilty of inciting hatred for having shared an antisemitic message in October amid global tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. Atal had already been suspended by the French league for seven matches. The 27-year-old Atal also plays for Algeria’s national team. He apologized after reportedly reposting and then deleting a video in which a Palestinian preacher made an antisemitic statement. The Nice public prosecutor’s office had opened a preliminary investigation in October.

