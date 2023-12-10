Nice beats Reims 2-1 to take back 2nd place in Ligue 1

NICE, France (AP) — Ivory Coast forward Jeremie Boga has scored the winner as Nice beat Reims 2-1 to take back second place in the French league. The 15th round ends later Sunday with Clermont vs. Lille, Metz vs. Brest, Strasbourg vs. Le Havre, Lyon vs. Toulouse, and Lorient vs. Marseille. On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 2-1 to win an eighth straight game in the league and keep a four-point lead over Nice.

