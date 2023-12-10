Nice beats Reims 2-1 to take back 2nd place in French league

PARIS (AP) — Ivory Coast forward Jeremie Boga scored the winner as Nice beat Reims 2-1 to take back second place in the French league. Boga picked his spot from 18 yards to unleash a low strike that Reims goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf palmed into his own net in the 82nd minute. Lille stayed fourth by stretching its unbeaten run to nine league games but lost ground in the race for automatic Champions League spots by drawing with Clermont 0-0. On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 2-1 to win an eighth straight game in the league and keep a four-point lead over Nice. Ten-man Marseille earned its first league away win this season by beating Lorient 4-2 Sunday to move into sixth place

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.