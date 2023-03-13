Nicaragua pitcher signs with MLB’s Tigers after 1 WBC inning

MIAMI (AP) — Duque Hebbert signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers after striking out Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez and Rafael Devers in the ninth inning of Nicaragua’s game against the Dominican Republic. After striking our Soto and Rodríguez to start the inning, Hebbert gave up a double to Manny Machado, who also had a home run in the game. But Hebbert struck out Devers on a changeup immediately after.

