Nic Baker’s 3 touchdown passes help Southern Illinois make statement for playoff bid

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker threw three touchdown passes and Southern Illinois made a strong case for a playoff bid, defeating Indiana State 38-9. Two of Baker’s scores went to Izaiah Hartrup, who finished with eight catches for 125 yards. Ro Elliott scored on a 9-yard run to give the No. 20 FCS Salukis a 7-3 lead, then Baker threw all three of his touchdown passes to build a 31-3 halftime lead. In the fourth quarter, Devin Cowan scored on a 61-yard fumble return for Southern Illinois, then Indiana State got its only touchdown when Maddix Blackwell returned a fumble 15 yards for a score. The extra point was blocked.

