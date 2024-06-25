NHRA great John Force remains in intensive care one day after 300-mph fiery crash

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NHRA great John Force remained hospitalized in intensive care Monday, one day after a fiery, 300-mph crash in the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park. John Force Racing said in a statement Monday night that the 75-year-old Force was still in a Virginia hospital and that doctors “were moving slowly in assessing the extent of the injuries … because of the intensity of the impact.” The statement said that medical staff will not provide a treatment and recovery timetable until a total evaluation is completed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.