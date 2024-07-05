NHRA great John Force moved out of neurological intensive care weeks after fiery, 300-mph crash

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NHRA drag racing great John Force’s team says he has been moved out of neurological intensive care after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a fiery, 300-mph crash at the Virginia Nationals last month. John Force Racing says the 75-year-old has been moved from neurological intensive care into acute neuro care at the hospital where he was transported by air ambulance on June 23. Force’s car had a catastrophic engine failure at the finish line, with the vehicle going across the centerline and slamming into the left concrete guard wall, then careening back across into the right wall.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.