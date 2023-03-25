NHRA Arizona Nationals Qualifying
Friday
At Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park
Chandler, Ariz.
First Round Results
Top Fuel
1. Doug Kalitta, 3.679 seconds, 330.23 mph; 2. Mike Salinas, 3.689, 335.73; 3. Austin Prock, 3.696, 330.31; 4. Brittany Force, 3.722, 323.12; 5. Steve Torrence, 3.724, 329.02; 6. Justin Ashley, 3.724, 328.06; 7. Leah Pruett, 3.737, 330.39; 8. Shawn Langdon, 3.755, 327.35; 9. Jim Maroney, 3.960, 311.49; 10. Clay Millican, 4.335, 181.06; 11. Krista Baldwin, 4.660, 160.59; 12. Tony Schumacher, 4.706, 154.86; 13. Antron Brown, 5.932, 113.31; 14. Buddy Hull, 7.326, 96.38; 15. Josh Hart, 12.919, 53.22.
Funny Car
1. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.927, 322.50; 2. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.952, 319.29; 3. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.044, 308.14; 4. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 5.064, 149.81; 5. Matt Hagan, Charger, 5.101, 145.88; 6. J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 5.412, 133.26; 7. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 5.697, 119.15; 8. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 5.817, 156.92; 9. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 7.014, 103.36; 10. Ron Capps, Supra, 7.254, 96.09; 11. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 7.288, 101.09; 12. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 7.538, 83.54; 13. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 8.063, 78.32; 14. John Force, Camaro, 8.520, 77.43; 15. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 13.598, 35.14.
Pro Stock
1. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.552, 210.24; 2. Kyle Koretsky, Chevy Camaro, 6.554, 210.37; 3. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.556, 210.11; 4. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.557, 209.52; 5. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.559, 211.10; 6. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.571, 210.24; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.571, 208.30; 8. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.577, 209.23; 9. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.577, 208.26; 10. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.581, 208.07; 11. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.586, 208.75; 12. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.595, 208.55; 13. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.611, 208.42; 14. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.644, 206.95; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.658, 207.69; 16. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.666, 207.24. Not Qualified: 17. Bo Butner, 7.924, 112.33; 18. Fernando Cuadra, 20.474, 38.81.
