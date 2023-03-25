NHRA Arizona Nationals Qualifying

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Friday

At Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

Chandler, Ariz.

First Round Results

Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 3.679 seconds, 330.23 mph; 2. Mike Salinas, 3.689, 335.73; 3. Austin Prock, 3.696, 330.31; 4. Brittany Force, 3.722, 323.12; 5. Steve Torrence, 3.724, 329.02; 6. Justin Ashley, 3.724, 328.06; 7. Leah Pruett, 3.737, 330.39; 8. Shawn Langdon, 3.755, 327.35; 9. Jim Maroney, 3.960, 311.49; 10. Clay Millican, 4.335, 181.06; 11. Krista Baldwin, 4.660, 160.59; 12. Tony Schumacher, 4.706, 154.86; 13. Antron Brown, 5.932, 113.31; 14. Buddy Hull, 7.326, 96.38; 15. Josh Hart, 12.919, 53.22.

Funny Car

1. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.927, 322.50; 2. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.952, 319.29; 3. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.044, 308.14; 4. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 5.064, 149.81; 5. Matt Hagan, Charger, 5.101, 145.88; 6. J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 5.412, 133.26; 7. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 5.697, 119.15; 8. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 5.817, 156.92; 9. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 7.014, 103.36; 10. Ron Capps, Supra, 7.254, 96.09; 11. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 7.288, 101.09; 12. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 7.538, 83.54; 13. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 8.063, 78.32; 14. John Force, Camaro, 8.520, 77.43; 15. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 13.598, 35.14.

Pro Stock

1. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.552, 210.24; 2. Kyle Koretsky, Chevy Camaro, 6.554, 210.37; 3. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.556, 210.11; 4. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.557, 209.52; 5. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.559, 211.10; 6. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.571, 210.24; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.571, 208.30; 8. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.577, 209.23; 9. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.577, 208.26; 10. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.581, 208.07; 11. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.586, 208.75; 12. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.595, 208.55; 13. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.611, 208.42; 14. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.644, 206.95; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.658, 207.69; 16. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.666, 207.24. Not Qualified: 17. Bo Butner, 7.924, 112.33; 18. Fernando Cuadra, 20.474, 38.81.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.