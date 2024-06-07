NHL’s top draft prospect Macklin Celebrini in no rush to turn pro, with Sharks likely landing spot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Top NHL draft prospect Macklin Celebrini has a pretty good idea his pro future rests with the San Jose Sharks, who hold the first pick. For now, the 17-year-old center coming off a celebrated freshman season at Boston University isn’t in a rush to get there yet. Celebrini reiterated he has yet to determine whether he’ll return for a second year of college while attending the NHL’s pre-draft combine. What’s not in question is that Sharks GM Mike Grier has already expressed an intention to select Celebrini with the No. 1 pick when the draft opens at Las Vegas on June 28.

