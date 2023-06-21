NHLPA launches a new program to help players prepare for life outside of hockey

One of Marty Walsh’s priorities when he took over as executive director of the NHL Players’ Association was to put more focus on helping members after their on-ice careers are over. His arrival happened to coincide with a program two years in the making based off feedback from players wanting more assistance aside from hockey. The NHLPA is formally launching that now. Players will have the ability to take a personality analysis and delve into real estate, business or other avenues while still in the NHL in the hope of easing the difficult post-retirement transition.

