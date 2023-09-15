NHLPA is reviewing coach Mike Babcock’s interactions with Blue Jackets players

The NHL Players’ Association is reviewing coach Mike Babcock’s interactions with Columbus Blue Jackets players that came to light this week. Former player-turned analyst Paul Bissonnette reported on his podcast that Babcock asked captain Boone Jenner to show him photos on his phone in an apparent invasion of player privacy. Babcock, Jenner and winger Johnny Gaudreau said photo exchanges did happen and defended them as a way for the new coach to get to know his players. Babcock called the report a gross misrepresentation. The union briefed NHL officials Friday in New York.

