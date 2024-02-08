NHL Winter Classic is going back to Wrigley Field for Blues at Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — The NHL Winter Classic is going back to Wrigley Field. The league says the Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues at the iconic ballpark for the next edition of one of hockey’s marquee events. The second Winter Classic was played at the home of baseball’s Chicago Cubs on Jan. 1, 2009. The date for the Blues-Blackhawks game was not announced. There are three College Football Playoff quarterfinals scheduled for Jan. 1, so the NHL could stage the event on another day in search of a bigger TV audience. The Kraken beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in this year’s Winter Classic at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.