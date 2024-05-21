NHL will have a new Stanley Cup champion this century as lengthy droughts take center stage

No matter which team wins the Stanley Cup this year it will be a first this century. The Dallas Stars most recently hoisted it back in 1999. The New York Rangers haven’t done it in three decades dating to their magical run in ’94 that ended a 54-year drought. The Edmonton Oilers have the second-longest drought going back to the last title of their dynasty in 1990. The Florida Panthers have never won the Cup since their inception in 1993. But all these teams have been knocking on the door recently with deep playoff runs and are looking to seal the deal this time.

