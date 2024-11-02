NHL union will form committee to help players better understand traumatic brain injuries

BOSTON (AP) — The NHLPA will form an advisory committee to help hockey players better understand chronic traumatic encephalopathy and the damage that concussions can do to the brain. NHLPA president Marty Walsh said on Friday night that the CTE committee was unanimously approved at a union board meeting this summer. The former Boston mayor made the announcement after receiving an award at the annual gala for the Concussion Legacy Foundation. CTE is a degenerative brain disease that has been identified in athletes and military combat veterans who sustained concussions or repeated blows to the head.

