NHL trade deadline winners include Golden Knights, Panthers, Hurricanes and Kyle Okposo

NHL teams combined to make 23 trades on Friday and dealt a total of 33 players along with more than 20 draft picks before the league’s deadline with some teams and players seeming to win and lose. The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the three-time defending Metropolitan Division-champion Carolina Hurricanes and league-leading Florida Panthers appear to have made the most of the opportunity. The San Jose Sharks, Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins chose a different and questionable approach at the potentially pivotal point of the season.

