NHL to play 1st exhibition games in Australia in September

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Spectators watch the women's singles final between Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and Japan's Naomi Osaka on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. The NHL will play its first games in Australia in September 2023. The league announced the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes will face off in two exhibition games at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Sept. 23 and 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

The NHL will play its first games in Australia in September. The league announced the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes will face off in two exhibition games at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Sept. 23 and 24. Australia is set to be the fourth continent to host NHL action and the first in the Southern Hemisphere. Commissioner Gary Bettman called it a history-making visit. The Kings and Coyotes organizations each played games outside North America before agreeing to go to Australia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.