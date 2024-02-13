NHL suspends Maple Leafs’ Rielly 5 games for cross-checking the Senators’ Greig. NHLPA is appealing

Morgan Rielly has been suspended five games for cross-checking Ridly Greig in the final seconds of a game over the weekend. The veteran Toronto defenseman took exception to the young Ottawa forward firing a slap shot into an empty net with 5.1 seconds left to make it 5-3 Senators. Rielly’s absence is a major blow to the Maple Leafs as they try to hold on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference without one of their most valuable players. The NHLPA has filed an appeal of the suspension on Rielly’s behalf.

