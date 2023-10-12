NHL suspends Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for 2 games for head shot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NHL suspended Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for two games without pay for an “illegal check to the head” of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev on Tuesday night. Howden will lose nearly $20,000 in pay. That money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. Howden’s was given a match penalty for the hit. The hit occurred six minutes into the third period of the Knights’ season-opening 4-1 victory.

