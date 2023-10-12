NHL suspends Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for 2 games for head shot

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, right, and center Brett Howden (21) celebrate after Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson, third from right, scored against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NHL suspended Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for two games without pay for an “illegal check to the head” of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev on Tuesday night. Howden will lose nearly $20,000 in pay. That money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. Howden’s was given a match penalty for the hit. The hit occurred six minutes into the third period of the Knights’ season-opening 4-1 victory.

