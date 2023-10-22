NHL suspends Flames’ Rasmus Andersson 4 games for charging

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL suspended Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson for four games without pay for charging Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine. Andersson will lose nearly $95,000 in pay. The hit occurred with 5 seconds left in the Flames’ 3-1 loss on Friday night. Andersson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing during the game.

