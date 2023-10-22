NHL suspends Flames’ Rasmus Andersson 4 games for charging

By The Associated Press
Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) checks Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, front right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Vernon]

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL suspended Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson for four games without pay for charging Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine. Andersson will lose nearly $95,000 in pay. The hit occurred with 5 seconds left in the Flames’ 3-1 loss on Friday night. Andersson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing during the game.

