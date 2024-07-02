NHL schedule features Stanley Cup rematch on Dec. 16, Stamkos’ homecoming on Oct. 28

Mark your calendars because the NHL schedule is out and features a Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Florida Panthers and Oilers in Edmonton on Dec. 16. The defending champion Panthers will host Edmonton on Feb. 27. Meantime, former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will face his former team when Nashville travels to Tampa Bay on Oct. 28. The 1,312-game schedule opens with Buffalo and New Jersey playing two games in the Czech Republic on Oct. 4-5. And it closes with a six-game slate on April 17.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.