NHL salary cap is going up $1M again to $83.5M

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL salary cap is getting another modest increase. The cap is going up $1 million again to $83.5 million next season. That was the recommendation made last week to the league’s board of governors. General managers were informed of the expected decision earlier this week. There was a small chance the cap would get a bigger jump if revenue from previous seasons was enough to eclipse the money players still owed owners from the pandemic.

