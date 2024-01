NHL postpones Blackhawks-Sabres game in Buffalo because of snow-related travel restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL has postponed the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres because of travel restrictions in western New York for extreme winter weather. The league announced the game scheduled for Wednesday night would instead be played Thursday night. There’s a travel ban in place for the city of Buffalo and local executives were hoping the league would move back the game in the name of public safety. The Blackhawks had made it to town, which is usually enough for the NHL to decide to go on with a game. This postponement comes after the NFL pushed back the playoff game between the Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers one day for the last round of snow that hit the area last weekend.

