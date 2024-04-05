NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov has goal and 2 assists, Lightning beat Canadiens 7-4

MONTREAL (AP) — NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov scored his 43rd goal of the season and had two assists, Steven Stamkos and Nicholas Paul each scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-4 on Thursday night.

Holding the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, the Lightning improved to 43-26-7.

Matt Tomkins, a 29-year-old making only his fourth NHL start and the first since Nov. 7, made 26 saves for the victory. He has a 2-2-0 record, with both of his wins coming against the Canadiens in Montreal.

Michael Eyssimont and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay.

Joel Armia scored twice for Montreal. Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufied added goals, and Cayden Primeau made 28 saves.

The Canadiens played most of the game with five defensemen. Kaiden Guhle left with an upper-body injury early in the first period after he was driven into the end boards by a hard check from Kucherov. There was no penalty on the play.

Hagel left the game with seven minutes remaining after an open-ice collision with teammate Stamkos.

Stamkos snapped a 2-2 tie with his first goal of the night at 7:58 of the second period and Paul scored his second goal of the game 1:14 later.

Stamkos has 34 goals this season.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.